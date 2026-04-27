Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar’s rom-com Ginny Weds Sunny 2 has met with a disastrous fate at the box office, failing to even cross the 1.5 crore mark over its first three days. While the year 2026 has seen some good box office performers, the romantic comedy genre seems to be facing a cold wave. The sequel, which was expected to bring some light-hearted relief to the theaters, has ended its first weekend on a dismal note.

The film started on a shaky note itself with a mere 25 lakh on Day 1. While Saturday showed a growth of over 100%, taking the collection to 57 lakh, the momentum crashed on Sunday. Usually, rom-coms see a peak on Day 3, but GWS2 witnessed a downward trend.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Day 3 Estimates

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has earned 38 lakh on the third day, bringing one of the lowest-grossing opening weekends of Hindi Cinema in 2026. In fact, the film is already heading towards the disaster route with no hope of gaining momentum at the box office!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 25 lakh

Day 2: 57 lakh

Day 3: 38 lakh

Total: 1.2 crore

The last major Hindi romantic comedy to hit the screens was Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and it enjoyed a good opening weekend of 28.7 crore. In comparison, GWS 2 has collected only 4.18% of that film’s weekend total.

Recording the third-lowest opening weekend of 2026, the film has surpassed only two disasters – Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Mayasabha! narrowly avoiding the rock-bottom figures of two other disasters.

Check out the lowest three opening weekends of Hindi Cinema in 2026 (India Net Collection).

Mayasabha: 54 Lakh Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: 85 Lakh Ginny Weds Sunny 2: 1.2 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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