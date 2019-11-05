VIDEO: Himesh Reshammiya’s Co-Singer Ranu Mondal Gets ANGRY At A Fan Asking For A Selfie

Ranu Mondal, the overnight sensation, achieved unparalleled success after her song with Himesh Reshammiya from Happy Hardy And Heer went viral. After Teri Meri went viral, many rumours starting popping and the most circulated one was Salman Khan gifting a flat to Ranu.

Now, a video has surfaced online in which Ranu is seen in a store and in which we see a fan approaching her for a selfie. After a brief conversation, we see Ranu getting annoyed at the fan. The fan stays silent maintaining a smile on her face. The conversation is not clear hence we’ll have to take this with a pinch of salt.

Check out the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4b2wgNnthV/

In other news, Sudipta Chakraborty has been offered the role of Ranu Mondal in a biopic of the railway platform singer-turned Internet sensation. Confirming the development, Sudipta told IANS: “Yes, I have been offered the film. However, I am yet to receive a script. I will decide if I want to play the character only after reading the script.” Journalist-turned-independent filmmaker Hrishikesh Mandal is set to direct the film, titled “Platform Singer Ranu Mondal”, which will chronicle the singer’s journey from Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal to Bollywood.

The makers have also approached Ranu for a guest appearance in the film, but whether the audience will get to watch Ranu in her biopic is still not finalised. Hrishikesh is waiting for the singer to return from Mumbai, after which a few more meetings will be held with her team. Singer-composer Sidhu (Cactus Band) will be creating the music for the film, where music will play a crucial role.

