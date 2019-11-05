Activist Fauzia Ilyas Comes In Support Of Pakistani Singer Rabi Pizada, Posts Nude Photo on Twitter

Pakistani singer Rabi Pizada has been headlining the news for quite a long time now. Today, she became a hot topic of discussion when she announced her retirement from showbiz after her nude pictures were leaked online. Activist Fauzia Illyas has now come in support of her as well.

Political activist and president and co-founder of Atheist & Agnostic Alliance Pakistan – Fauzia Ilyas supported Pakistani pop singer Rabi Pirzadan by posting a nude picture of herself. She said that Rabi did nothing wrong as it is her life and her choice. She said that it is a shame on people who are cursing her.

In a tweet, Ilyas said, “There’s nothing to be ashamed of your body. I don’t understand why always more & more women get bullied just because of their body. Rabi Pirzada did nothing wrong. It’s her life. It’s her choice. Shame on those whose cursing her. #IAmRabiPirzada #Nobodyshame #WestandwithRabi,” Fauzia Ilyas tweeted.

Soon, human rights campaigner, Maryam Namazie shared Ilyas tweet and said that there is nothing obscene about women’s bodies. “There is nothing obscene about women’s bodies. What is obscene is the misogynist Islamic view of women’s bodies and the shaming culture that aims to control and police women’s bodies and sexuality. #IAmRabiPirzada @FauziaGilani,” Maryam Namazie tweeted.

For the uninitiated, last week Rabi’s private videos and pictures got leaked online and became viral. People trolled her on social media and slammed her for the pictures. According to the reports, Rabi has lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency for the same as well.

