Tamannaah Bhatia’s Petromax To Clash Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil & Karthi’s Kaithi On Diwali! Expect Fireworks At The Box Office

Gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia happens to be one busy actress these days following the number of film projects which she has in her kitty. The latest news related to the actress is that her upcoming Tamil venture Petromax has got a release date, as the makers have zeroed it on for a Diwali release.

It’s not to be forgotten that on Occasion of Diwali it won’t be just Tamannah’s film which will be hitting big screen, as giving Petromax a tough competion will be not one but two big releases in form of the much in talks Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil and also Karthi’s Kaithi.

Petromax is a Tamil remake of 2017 release Telugu venture Anando Brahma.

The original had Taapsee Paanu in lead and it was directed by Mahi V Raghav.

The Tamannaah starrer also has Yogi Babu, Kaali Venkat and Vaibhav Reddy.

The comedy-horror is been directed by Rohin Venkatesan and it is been produced by A Kumar for Eagle Eye Production.

Apart from Petromax, Tamannaah also has other big releases in pipeline in the form of Surender Reddy’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi, Sundar.C’s Action opposite Vishal, Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film Sarileru Nekkevvaru with Mahesh Babu, Hindi venture Bole Chudiyan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and That Is Mahalakshmi Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Queen.

