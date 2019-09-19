Drashti Dhami’s Belated Bday Wish For BFF Sanaya Irani Is Relatable AF – WATCH!

Sanaya Irani’s who made her big debut in 2006 in Fanaa opposite Aamir Khan and Kajol is coming back to silver screen with Vikram Bhatt’s Ghost. She is turning 36 today and celebrating her birthday with husband and actor Mohit Sehgal and BFF Drashti Dhami.

Drashti wished Sanaya in the most fun way. The are out of town and celebrating the birthday but going to a trek. And meanwhile, Drashti recorded a video of Sanaya shouting as she got scared when Drashti said, Snake! She posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “साँप साँप !!!!!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @sanayairani”. Take a look at the video here:



Sanaya also shared a heartfelt post for Sanaya on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday san !!!!! May u get whtever u wish for this year! Known u since childhood., growing up wit u was soo much fun !!!! Always felt u were a mad Parsi bawi !! Really !! But wit time that has passed by and now that we have grown up, I feel u are soo much more than just mad , u have taught me to be upfront wit ur close ones …. to b honest wit ur frds , how@not to be fake !!! And that’s wht I love about u ! Always stay Like that ! Love u @sanayiairani P.S: I promise I wont force anyone to drink tonight, besides @itsmohitsehgal 😈🤣”. Take a look at the picture here:

Aren’t these two lovelies just the cutest!

