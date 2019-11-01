Marjaavaan New Trailer Review: A Shoddily Cut Trailer Leaves Lesser Impact Than The First One

Marjaavaan New Trailer Review: Milap Zaveri as a filmmaker and writer understands the pulse of masses and with every film promises nothing but entertainment. Be it his dialogues for Grand Masti, Main Tera Hero, and Ek Villain or his direction in Satyameva Jayate – the audience for which his films are intended, throw much love on them.

Now he is coming back with another mass entertainer Marjaavaan which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh & Riteish Deshmukh in lead.

The first trailer of the film was released in September and received a very good response from the public. Now just two weeks before the release of the film, the makers have come up with a new trailer.

Just like the first one, Marjaavaan’s new trailer tries to convince its audience that this is going to be a wholesome affair for them. It has romance, emotions, action, Zaveri style dialoguebaazi, beautiful music and gorgeous looking heroines. The audience obviously can’t resist these ingredients being served to them in a single big platter but my only concern here is that the dish doesn’t look that exciting as it’s supposed to be. I mean everything is fine and even though it promises a better actor in Sidharth Malhotra and an exciting performance by Riteish Deshmukh, the promo could’ve been cut in a better way. There’s so much happening in the 2 minute trailer that it becomes too much to take. Honestly, the second trailer is slightly below par if compared to the first one.

Rating: 2.5/5

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!