Thalapathy 64: Vijay Heads To Capital For The 2nd Schedule Of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Drama

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay is over the moon following the super success of his Diwali release Bigil. In the span of less than one week, the film garnered over 200 crores and is having a great run at the box office.

However, the Bigil star has no time to celebrate. Vijay who is busy with his next which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64 after wrapping the film’s first schedule in Chennai has reached Delhi yesterday for the second schedule of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial.

Talking about Thalapthy 64, the gangster film also has Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist.

The Lokesh Kanganaraj’s directorial also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Anthony Varghese, Sriman, Sanjeev along with others in major roles.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer went on floors last month and Vijay Sethupathi is expected to soon join the cast of the film.

Thalapathy 64 is been produced by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators production.

The music for the action venture will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about Lokesh Kangaraj, the filmmaker’s last directorial venture Kaithi starring Karthi which released with Bigil on Diwali has been well received by the audience and is garnering a good response from the moviegoers.

After Thalapathy 64, Lokesh will be helming his next which will have actor Suriya in lead.

