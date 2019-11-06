If Not Acting, Sara Ali Khan Would Choose One Of These 2 Hard-Hitting Professions

Sara Ali Khan is always praised for being polite and humble with others and the actress has won hearts with a professional demeanour and being kind to everyone. She has always been considerate about her career choices and the young diva has always gobbled attention from fans with her quirky and elegant ensembles.

Recently, Sara made an appearance at a conversation with television journalist Barkha Dutt as a part of ‘We The Women’ summit in Bengaluru.

She opened up about what she would do if not for acting, Sara shared, “If not acting then I would be a lawyer or a politician”.

She also mentioned that she believes it’s not too late for that and added that she can join politics later.

Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated revenue of 30 crores this year alone and brands range from sports brands to jewellery brands which shows how versatile she is.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No.1‘, both of which are slated to release next year.

