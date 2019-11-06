Kriti Kharbanda On Dating Rumours With Pulkit Samrat: “We Look Hot Together”

Kriti Kharbanda has lately been romantically linked with her “Pagalpanti” co-star Pulkit Samrat, though neither star has opened up on the rumours yet.

Asked about how she reacts to the rumours, Kriti told IANS: “Can you blame them (for spreading the rumours)? We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Anybody would guess that we are in a relationship. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

Although Kriti does not admit to dating Pulkit, she is obviously smitten by the actor. “We even complete each other’s sentences while talking. I know what he is thinking. We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don’t need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay.”

Pulkit and Kriti were last seen together in “Veerey Ki Wedding” last year, after which they return as a pair in Anees Bazmee’s action-comedy “Pagalpanti”. The duo will also feature in Bejoy Nambiar’s “Taish”.

Asked how Pulkit is as a co-actor, Kriti gushed about her rumoured boyfriend: “Working with Pulkit has been one of my most comfortable experiences. He is easy, and doesn’t have airs. He is spontaneous and I am like that, too. When you have a co-actor who thinks exactly like you, it is fun to work with that person because then you improvise. As a person, I have always been fond of him. I look forward to going to work when he is on the set.”

On the work front, Kriti’s latest release, the multistarer “Housefull 4“, is doing good business at the box office. She reacted: “It feels good. I think I rightly deserved it. I worked hard all through these years and I am proud of myself today. To be a part of an ensemble was not an easy decision. But fortunately, it worked out so well for me. Because of my good experience in ‘Housefull 4‘, I went on to sign ‘Pagalpanti’. Because ‘Housefull 4′ gave me the confidence that as an actor I could stand out even in an ensemble cast. Today when people tag me on Instagram or when talk about me on social media, they recite my dialogue ‘main abla hoon tabla nahi’. That’s a great thing.”

Kriti’s next release “Pagalpanti” hits the theatres on November 22. Along with Kriti and Pulkit, the Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

