PICS: Tara Sutaria Raises The Temperature With Her Hot Appearances During Marjaavaan Promotions

Tara Sutaria debuted with Dharma’s Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She is currently busy promoting her next with Sidharth Malhotra, Marajaavaan. Written and directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is going to be Tara’s second movie.

Tara has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. She is known for her unique style and dress sense. She can pull off any look with ease and panache. Tara stepped out in some really cool and chic outfits for the promotion of Marjaavaan. Take a look at them here:

Coming to her makeup, the SOTY 2 actress kept it subtle which only accentuated her entire look. Tara usually accessorize her looks with either vintage bags or jewellery. Tara once revealed about what kind of makeup she likes to do and said, “My makeup usually depends a lot on my schedule, but otherwise I prefer a light and dewy makeup for a casual look.”

On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. The film hits the theatres on November 22. Apart from this film, Tara will also be seen in the Hindi remake of RX100 alongside Ahan Shetty.

