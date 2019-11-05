Kangana Ranaut Drops All Her Work To Rescue Sister Rangoli Chandel; Find Out Why

We are all aware of the bond between sisters Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel. Many a times, Rangoli has defended Kangana over her bold statements and never shied away from speaking on her accomplishments.

Now, this time it’s Kangana’s turn in helping her sister out. Rangoli posted a series of tweets, in which she praised Kangana for dropping all the work in hands and looking into the construction of her dream house in Manali.

Rangoli wrote, “Kangana at my under-construction house today, When Kangana builds her houses or office properties she works with best architects and interior designers in the country, if they need approvals from her they wait for weeks to get an appointment but if her family or friends ask she drops everything and helps like a labourer, some fools will ask why I keep praising my sister, well she is judged so brutally why won’t I bring her superhuman side in front of the world. My sister is fiercely private and many take advantage of that that’s why I am here, it is my duty to convey what I see or else what is the difference between me and the ones who choose not to see goodness in others.”

Kangana at my under construction house today, When Kangana builds her houses or office properties she works with best architects and interior designers in the country, if they need approvals from her they wait for weeks to get an appointment…(contd) pic.twitter.com/ypYrYDcnRZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 5, 2019

but if her family or friends ask she drops everything and helps like a labourer, some fools will ask why I keep praising my sister, well she is judged so brutally why won’t I bring her super human side in front of the world…(contd) pic.twitter.com/LwGTexZdww — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 5, 2019

My sister is fiercely private and many take advantage of that tahts why I am here, it is my duty to convey what I see or else what is the difference between me and the ones who choose not to see goodness in others 🙏 pic.twitter.com/E18gMIfdRK — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut literally turned her house in Manali into a dance studio. She is diligently preparing for her role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film “Thalaivi“, and dance is a significant aspect of the character.

In a video posted by her team on Instagram, Kangana is seen rehearsing with a choreographer.

The film is titled “Thalaivi” in Tamil and “Jaya” in Hindi, and will be directed by AL Vijay.

