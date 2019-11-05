Ranveer Singh Calls A Make-Up Artist ‘Bhabhi’ But It Was Her Reaction That Won Our Heart

Only few stars can entertain people as Ranveer Singh does, even off the screen. The actor proved the fact once again when he was in the Capital recently, to dance at a high-profile wedding.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on Internet where Ranveer is seen flaunting his moves to the beats of his hit songs “Tattad tattad” from “Ram-Leela” and “Aankh marey” from “Simmba“.

However, the video that seems to be regaling fans the most is actually not a performance — it is a random clip where Ranveer is seen calling popular make-up artist Guneet Virdi his “bhabhi”.

The video has gone viral on social media, partly for Ranveer’s swag, but also for Guneet’s witty rejoinder.

“When Ranveer Singh calls you bhabhi. Dil ke armaaan ansuon me beh gaye,” Guneet wrote on Instagram along with the video.

Before attending the Delhi wedding, Ranveer had taken to Instagram to post a funny line announcing that he was available as “Entertainer for Hire”.

The post garnered a lot of funny responses from social media users, including his wife Deepika Padukone.

“Contact @deepikapadukone for bookings! @ranveersingh,” she wrote.

On the film front, Ranveer will be next seen in “‘83‘”.

