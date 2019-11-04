Kangana Ranaut Turns Her House Into A Dance Studio For Jayalalithaa’s Biopic Thalaivi

Actress Kangana Ranaut has literally turned her house in Manali into a dance studio! She is diligently preparing for her role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the upcoming film “Thalaivi“, and dance is a significant aspect of the character.

Over the Diwali break, Kangana flew over to her home in Manali to spend some quality time with the entire family. However, knowing Kangana, we all are very much aware that it was not all fun and games for the star. She has been working round the clock to get under the skin of her character in Thalaivi. After the Manikarnika actress shared a photo of herself working hard on her script, the latest video doing that has surfaced online sees her training hard in classical dance with her choreographer.

In a video posted by her team on Instagram, Kangana is seen rehearsing with a choreographer.

“The queen never rests. Rehearsals are in full swing for #thalaivi in Manali. Cannot wait for this epic saga,” read the video’s caption.

The film is titled “Thalaivi” in Tamil and “Jaya” in Hindi and will be directed by AL Vijay.

This year, Kangana has been seen on the big screen in “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” and “Judgementall Hai Kya” this year.

In Bollywood, she will next be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s kabaddi film, “Panga“

