Kate Beckinsale Says Her Marriage Offer For Ian McKellen Is Still Valid

Actress Kate Beckinsale says her one-time marriage proposal to veteran star Ian McKellen, 80, still stands true.

While promoting “The Good Liar”, McKellen, who came out of the closet as a gay man in 1988, had revealed that Beckinsale once proposed marriage to him.

After news of the proposal started to spread, the 46-year-old actress shared on Instagram that her “offer still stands”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

McKellen made the revelation in a game with Helen Mirren called “Two Truths and a Lie” for Buzzfeed. The game started with McKellan making three statements, with Mirren then tasked with guessing which is the lie.

The three statements were — “The first film I ever made was never released. I turned down the role of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies. Kate Beckinsale once proposed marriage to me”. The last statement got Mirren to laugh, saying, “I can absolutely understand a beautiful young woman proposing marriage to you, it’s very believable”.

On Sunday, Beckinsale shared a screenshot of an article which revealed the proposal, adding in the caption, “Offer still stands, @ianmckellen.”

It is not unknown when the proposal was made. Beckinsale had worked with McKellen in the 1995 TV movie “Cold Comfort Farm”.

