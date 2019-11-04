Actress Kate Beckinsale says her one-time marriage proposal to veteran star Ian McKellen, 80, still stands true.

While promoting “The Good Liar”, McKellen, who came out of the closet as a gay man in 1988, had revealed that Beckinsale once proposed marriage to him.

Kate Beckinsale's marriage offer to Ian McKellen 'still stands'
Kate Beckinsale Says Her Marriage Offer For Ian McKellen Is Still Valid

After news of the proposal started to spread, the 46-year-old actress shared on Instagram that her “offer still stands”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

McKellen made the revelation in a game with Helen Mirren called “Two Truths and a Lie” for Buzzfeed. The game started with McKellan making three statements, with Mirren then tasked with guessing which is the lie.

The three statements were — “The first film I ever made was never released. I turned down the role of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies. Kate Beckinsale once proposed marriage to me”. The last statement got Mirren to laugh, saying, “I can absolutely understand a beautiful young woman proposing marriage to you, it’s very believable”.

On Sunday, Beckinsale shared a screenshot of an article which revealed the proposal, adding in the caption, “Offer still stands, @ianmckellen.”

It is not unknown when the proposal was made. Beckinsale had worked with McKellen in the 1995 TV movie “Cold Comfort Farm”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here