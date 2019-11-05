Bigil Box Office (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay BEATS Rajinikanth’s THIS Film In Just 11 Days!

Bigil Box Office (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil is turning out to be a major success at a global level. Considering the budget of around 180 crores, the movie is fetching quite good returns. Yesterday i.e. on day 11, the movie surpassed the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth’s Petta.

Bigil released during Diwali, is continuing its successful run and its overseas figures are outstanding. As per the trade experts, the sports-action drama has grossed over 250 crores in 11 days. With such sort of numbers, it crossed Petta’s total of around 240 crores worldwide gross.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, is having a dream run worldwide as it released in almost 4,200 screens. Incidentally, this is his third release with Atlee after “Theri” and “Mersal“. With both earlier films emerging blockbusters, Vijay fans hope “Bigil” will repeat the box-office feat.

“Bigil” is a sports action film that has Vijay in dual roles as father and son. As the father, he plays a local don and as the son he is the coach of a women’s football team. The actor underwent training for the coach’s character.

Recently, Vijay’s “Bigil” also became the fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji. It happens to be Vijay second film to get an emoji after “Mersal“. Two other Tamil films to have emojis on Twitter. These are superstar Rajinikanth’s “Kaala” and Suriya’s “NGK”.

Produced by AGS Entertainment on a whopping budget of Rs 180 crore, “Bigil” has been dubbed in Telugu as “Whistle“. Both the versions of the film hit the screens on 25th October 2019.

