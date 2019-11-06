Housefull 4 Box Office: Surpasses Bang Bang In 12 Days Flat

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Riteish Deshmukh led comedy film is doing handsome business at the Box Office even in 2nd week. The film has practically overcome all sorts of trade negativity, thanks to the public support it received. It has earned 183.33 crores in just 12 days and is on the way to cross 200 crores mark soon.

The trend of the film has been extremely steady in the second week and it’s beating some major Bollywood records on a regular basis.

Housefull 4 has recently surpassed the lifetime business of Bang Bang which earned 181.03 crores at the Box Office 5 years back. This achievement makes the film 25th highest grosser of Bollywood so far.

The next targets of Housefull are Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) & Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190 crores) which will be surpassed very soon.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently credited viewers for her success in Bollywood.

The actress has been on a roll this year. After Luka Chuppi — her solo-heroine release opposite Kartik Aaryan — became a Super Hit upon release in March, her Housefull 4 is also a huge success.

“A big thanks to the audiences for giving the film and my character so much love. I credit the viewers for all the successes that have come by and i feel very fortunate. Getting to do what you love is rewarding in itself. When it’s coupled with a positive response, I feel more responsible as an actor,” she said while thanking her fans and viewers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!