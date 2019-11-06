Filhall Teaser OUT: Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon’s Debut Music Video Is ‘Filhall’ All That’s In Our Minds!

Akshay Kumar may be working with Kriti Sanon in multiple projects post Housefull 4, but it is his first music video alongside her sister Nupur Sanon, that’s attracting all the eyeballs currently. The Filhall teaser is out, and honestly, that’s all ‘filhall’ that’s crooning in the back of our minds!

The teaser which released a while ago opens up to some romantic scenes between Akshay and Nupur that clearly teases us to witness their soulful chemistry. But there comes in a twist as we see the actress passing away with bloodshed at the end of the video. Surely, there are some loveable and heart-breaking moments on the cards, and we can’t wait to witness it all.

One thing to also notice is the uncanny resemblance of the starting tune of Filhall to Emraan Hashmi-Prachi Desai’s hit track, Itni Si Baat Hai.

Filhall has been sung by B Praak, who has also composed the song and crooned to the lyrics penned down by Jaani.

Check out Filhall teaser below:

The full song will be out on 9th November 2019.

Akshay Kumar a while ago took to his Twitter to share the teaser of Filhall as he wrote, “I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO!”

Recently sharing her experience working with Akshay, Nupur, who is also a singer, took to Instagram and wrote: “From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star…what a magical feeling! Couldn’t have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite Akshay Kumar sir.. you’ve been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dilli wali Punjabi. Thank you for being so so amazing.”

