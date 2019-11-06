Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Trolls Malaika Arora For Her Pic With Son Arhaan, Gets Slammed By Twitterati

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is not new to controversies. Rangoli often indulges in Twitter fights and garners a lot of attention for her views she shared on her page. From Deepika Padukone to Karan Johar, there’s not any celeb who’s escaped from Rangoli’s Twitter attack.

The latest celebrity who Rangoli Chandel targetted is Malaika Arora. Recently, Malaika took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her son, Arhaan. However, Rangoli indirectly targetted Malaika Arora for the nightdress she is wearing in the pic.

Rangoli shared the pic on her Twitter page and captioned it, “This is modern Indian mother, very good 👏👏👏👏👏👍”.

Check out the tweet below:

This is modern Indian mother, very good 👏👏👏👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/2sfQl6jFgh — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 5, 2019

However, Chandel’s tweet didn’t go well with the netizens. They slammed Rangoli Chandel for her attack on Malaika. One of the people wrote, “MG 😱 what a dirty mind”.

Another Twitterati replied to Kangana’s sister, “No wonder ! You alone enough to spoil Ur sis career. Once in a while mind ur own business!”.

Check out the reactions below:

Rangoli u should delete this tweet… — naki (@basicallynaki) November 5, 2019

I see nothing wrong here…whats your point…this was uncalled for. — Sal vibe (@Salviasharan1) November 5, 2019

OMG 😱 what a dirty mind — Geeta Tekchandani (@GeetaTekchanda1) November 5, 2019

Whenever I feel you can go no lower, Kangana you never fail to surprise me 😁😁 — Manasi Shastri (@IamManasiS) November 5, 2019

You and your cheap mentality… You are literally damaging Kangana's career…. I feel this picture is very cute 😘 — Rohit Sk (@RohitSekh111) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently opened up on Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha Season 4 that during her initial days in the film industry, she was put in a dark-skinned category. The model-actress also shared that she doesn’t take internet trolls seriously.

The diva is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. When asked about what kind of wedding she prefers, Arora answered that she loves white (Christain) wedding.

