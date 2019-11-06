Disha Patani Opens Up On Playing Diverse Characters As She Begins Shooting For Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

With back to back hits and an interesting line up of films, Bollywood actress Disha Patani has become one of the most sought after and followed actress in the Hindi films. The actress who recently kick-started her first schedule for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, recently spoke about doing diverse roles and here’s what she said.

Next year in 2020, Disha has a hand full of projects with Radhe, Mohit Suri’s Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, and KTwinkle to be produced by Ekta Kapoor. The films will be featuring the actress in three different avatars.

While Radhe will be her second film opposite the Bhai of Bollywood, In Mohit Suri’s Malang, Disha will be seen doing some water stunts. However, KTwinkle will be a completely different character that we have seen the actress so far in. In the Ekta Kapoor produced film she will be playing a superstitious small-town girl.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Disha while talking about her diverse line-up said, “I am extremely grateful for all the work that has been coming my way. I am thrilled to be working on such diverse roles in my upcoming movies. All three of them are very unique and challenging in their own ways and I am working hard to do justice to all three characters.”

Meanwhile, Disha shared a few pictures from the Muhurat day of Radhe and the pictures went viral in no time. Radhe is slated for an Eid 2020 release.

