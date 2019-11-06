Laal Singh Chaddha Motion Logo OUT! Aamir Khan Makes A Peacefully Chaotic Announcement

After much anticipation, finally, Aamir Khan and the team have officially come up with Laal Singh Chaddha announcement! The makers a while ago released a motion logo and we love how beautifully, a lot has been said.

The motion logo witnesses a lyrical announcement with super-strong background music which puts forward the message, “Kya pata hum mein hain kahani ya hain kahani mein hum”. The logo along with the visuals are as appealing and peacefully beautiful as it could ever be. Now with such strong beginning, we are only excited to witness the blockbuster return that Aamir Khan will mark at the ticket windows as well as the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha will witness a theatrical release on Christmas 2020, which also means that the movie will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey.

Aamir Khan too took to his Twitter handle and shared the announcement video with the same phrase as mentioned above.

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead.

Kareena recently shared that is looking forward to working with Aamir Khan for the third time in Laal Singh Chaddha and has hailed the superstar a cinematic genius.

“I can’t talk about the film because it’s very special but when the time is right we will definitely talk about it. It’s going to be an absolute honour for me to be in the same frame with Aamir because I am always been a huge fan of Aamir,” Kareena was interacting with the media at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019.

Kareena has previously shared screen space with Aamir Khan in Reema Kagti’s Talaash and Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots.

