Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Starrer To Go On Floors Today; Mother Zeenat To Shut The Clapperboard

It was 6 months ago, when Aamir Khan announced his upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha on his birthday. The movie is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump and it is amongst the highly anticipated releases of the next year. The countdown has already for this biggie as it is going floors today.

Apparently, Tom Hanks himself will guide Aamir for portraying the character. Known as perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir is also undergoing a drastic body transformation. Also, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing her character with utter dedication by joining the star for the script reading sessions.

Now, as the movie goes on floors today, the report in Deccan Chronicle reveals that Aamir’s mother will shut the clapperboard.

A source close to the project states, “Mother Zeenat Hussain is expected to give the clap for the film, which is being directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan. It will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Yogi Babu, among a host of others. The film, which also speaks about the Golden Temple massacre and the assassination of Indira Gandhi, is incidentally — or perhaps intentionally — going on the floors on the day the former Indian Prime Minister was killed. Aamir plays a Sikh character in the film, and Kareena plays his love interest.”

Penned by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha will be helmed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan. It will arrive during Christmas 2020.

