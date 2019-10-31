Kasautii Zindagii Kay Completes 18 Years; Urvashi Dholakia AKA Komolika Shares A Throwback Video

Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired on Star Plus on October 29, 2001. The show was a huge hit and ran successfully for 7 years on TV. It proved as a rose to fame for actors like Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

Urvashi Dholakia played the role of iconic villain Komolika in the show. As the show completed 18 years, the actress took to her Instagram page to share a video and wrote a beautiful caption expressing her joy.

The actress wrote, “18 years of Kausatii Zindagii Kay! The show which changed the way viewers saw Indian Television, gave them their most loved show and probably their most memorable vamp, Komolika. What it gave me was a decade full of love, recognization, and character that became synonymous with my name and me. It shaped me, changed me, taught me and most importantly thank you to each one of you, to @balajitelefilmslimited , @ektaravikapoor and @shobha9168 especially… Komolika became what she did because of you. Forever humble and grateful to god #komolika #lifechanging #18years #18yearsofkasautiizindagiikay.”

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor has brought Kasautii Zindagii Kay back on TV with a new star cast. It stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag. Initially, actress Hina Khan played the role of Komolika. However, after she quit the show in April, she was recently replaced by Aamna Sharif as the villain.

