Housefull 4 Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: Another Strong Day On The Cards

Housefull 4 Box Office: It’s the last day of first week and Housefull 4 is set close it on the great note. The movie got negative reviews from a huge section of critics but it’s Akshay Kumar’s antics which are attracting the footfalls. Speaking about today, HF4 is continuing the positive trending.

Yesterday, the movie opened with an occupancy in the range of 18-21% and today i.e. on day 7, there’s a slight expected dip with an occupancy of 14-17% in the morning shows. As of now, it is safe to say that H4 is all set bring another double-digit day.

With absence of any major competition this week, the comic caper will continue to attract huge chunk of audience.

Speaking about the box office collection, H4 has crossed 100 crore mark in 5 days flat and will go past 150 crore mark in coming two days.

Meanwhile, During a promotional event, Bobby Deol, one of the actors in the movie, was asked that did he ever fear of getting overshadowed in multistarrers like Race 3 and H4. He said, “The question of being overshadowed is something I really don’t look in to. All I can say is it was great to be a part of these franchises because a lot of people go to see these films, and millions of people will be there watching. I will get a chance to be seen by all of them. So, for me, who has just restarted his career, it is a great opportunity to get noticed by the young generation that has not really seen my work as much as the older generation has.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!