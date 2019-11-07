Mahesh Babu’s Nephew Ashok Galla To Make His Tollywood Debut With A Romantic Drama

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu’s nephew and politician Jayadev Galla’s son, Ashok Galla is all set to follow his superstar uncle’s footsteps soon. The young lad will be making his big filmy debut in the Telugu film industry with a romantic flick.

Yup! It’s Official! Thanks captain @SriramAdittya super excited!! 🎥 to be handled by @RIP_apart 🎼 by @GhibranOfficial No one will care for your well being and happiness the way your mother does. Thanks Ma for making my dream come true 🤗 Produced by Padmavathi Galla 🤗 — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) November 7, 2019

The yet to be titled film will be helmed by filmmaker Sriram Adittya and it will be produced by Ashok’s mom and Mahesh Babu’s sister, Padamavathi Galla under Amar Raja Media & Entertainment banner.

The music for the romantic drama will be composed by Ghibran.

The film will be announced with a mahurat pooja on the coming Sunday. Mahesh Babu is expected to grace the pooja with his presence.

Talking about Ashok’s uncle Mahesh, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor is busy these days filming final portions of his much anticipated and the much in talks action venture, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film has Mahesh playing the role of Major Ajay Krishna. The Tollywood superstar in the film will be seen opposite Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj among others in major roles.

So far the title song and posters have been well received by the audience.

The Mahesh starrer has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and it is been produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and Dil Raju under Ak entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The music for Sarileru Neekevvaru is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

The film will hit the big screen on 12th January 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

