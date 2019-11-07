Wait What! Ranveer Singh Says He Has A Feminine Soul!

Ranveer Singh is Bollywood’s bonafide house of energy and the actor has almost never been spotted gloomy. His chirpy nature and high energy presence are unmissable to anyone around him. But while there is so much energy around him, Ranveer says deep down he is also very intense and serious as a person.

And now, in his recent interview with Vogue, the Gunday actor has revealed that his wife and actress Deepika Padukone often question him on why he hides his serious side from the world. Ranveer said, “I was brought up by strong women. My soul is feminine. I know I can be a very intense person. A serious person. A while ago, my wife asked me why I hide this side of myself. I had no answer for her then.”

However, when asked if he would like to change the way he portrays himself to the media, Ranveer was quick to say, “But I am also that person I project. I enjoy wearing these clothes. I enjoy being stupid and being the clown. I can laugh at myself.”

Meanwhile, before tying the knot in Italy’s Lake Como last year, Deepika and Ranveer had dated for seven long years. The couple will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film is based on India’s first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays former team captain Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi.

Individually, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht in the making, while Deepika Padukone has Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey to look forward to.

