Sooraj Pancholi Finally Spills The Beans On Aditya Pancholi’s Affair With Kangana Ranaut

A lot has been written about Aditya Pancholi’s affair with Kangana Ranaut. And while all the rumors and stories did take a toll on the relationship of Sooraj’s parents, Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj says that his parents have now made peace with each other.

In his recent interview, Aditya opened up saying, “That was their own issue. I don’t get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And every one goes through ups and downs. I’m not too happy about the things that have happened but it’s their life.”

Further speaking to Spotboye in the same interview, Sooraj revealed that his mother Zarina is stronger than most others in his family. The Hero actor said, “Definitely, for the entire family.. My father knows that too. And, though he is tall, well-built and aggressive, my mother is still stronger than him.”

It was in the same interview that Sooraj also spoke about the case that has been going on against him for years now, regarding the abetment of suicide of his former girlfriend and late actress Jiah Khan. Sooraj said, “See, there isn’t a day when I don’t think about it because I want it to end. I’m feeling very helpless because I can’t do anything about it. Also, none of the allegations against me have been proven. So, whatever has been written against me is false.”

On the professional front, Sooraj will next be seen in Satellite Shankar. The film that is directed by Irfan Kamal, is slated to release on November 8.

