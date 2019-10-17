Satellite Shankar Trailer: Patriot Sooraj Pancholi Gears Up For His Mission

After the change in the release date and the new poster, the makers of Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar released the trailer of the film today. While it promises a picturesque treat to the audience, whether Sooraj passes the litmus test or not is too soon to judge. The film is high on patriotism.

A 2 minute 48 seconds trailer dropped today and it stars Sooraj and Megha Akash. The trailer begins with Sooraj joining the army with big aspirations. All he wants for his service is a leave to visit his mother. The journey begins and he gets into adventures one after the other.

The normal army guy after defeating goons becomes a hero and the nation is on a task to make him complete his aim.. the trailer gives away more than it is needed and thus ends up telling the whole story.

Sooraj who is a film old in Bollywood made his debut with Hero in 2015 and is now making a comeback. The actor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama had spoken about playing an army man and said, “It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on me. Playing an Indian soldier on the silver screen is a big deal. Fortunately, I had the chance to interact with the soldiers and know about their experiences since they are a part of the cast. I was part of their workout sessions. Matching to the tempo of real soldiers is a feat.”

The actor who was launched by Salman Khan is said to have a cameo by the superstar in his second film as well.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, Satellite Shankar is now set to release on November 15 and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde

