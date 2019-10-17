Pati Patni Aur Woh Posters On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Pati Patni Aur Woh makers, after much hype, have finally released the posters of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s character avatars. The movie which is the remake of 1978’s cult classic is now making to Koimoi’s exclusive section ‘How’s The Hype?’

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Pati Patni Aur Woh’s reception amongst the audience.

Coming to the newly released posters, it showcases Kartik as Pati, Bhumi as Patni and Ananya as the barrier between the two as Woh. While Kartik on one hand is donning a ‘usual office going man’, Bhumi on the other hand can be seen in a avatar of regular stereotyped wife, probably a teacher as she has the Physics book in her hand. Probably the reason why Pati Kartik is deviated towards the sassy ‘Woh’ played by Ananya.

Check out the posters below:

