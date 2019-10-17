Friends star Jennifer Aniston has hit the web world like a storm after she made her much-awaited entry on Instagram a couple of days ago. In just two days of her Instagram debut, Jennifer got more than 11 million followers and that’s an achievement of its own kind. Reportedly, the rate of increase in followers was so high that the Instagram app faced a technical glitch.

Ever since Jennifer’s Instagram debut, she has become a hot topic of discussions on social media but it’s no more just about it. The netizens have no found something more to the first picture she shared on Instagram – a selfie of the Friends.

Some netizens are suspecting that the white substance visible on a mobile phone is coke. Not one or two but several social media users tweeted and asked if they are right in thinking that their favourite Friends stars have been spotted while keeping drugs. Have a look at the tweets-

The lines of coke on top of the iphone in Jennifer Aniston’s first Instagram picture is one hell of a way to make your social media debut. https://t.co/5mLshMlNxL — 𝖕 𝖆 𝖔 𝖑 𝖊 𝖙 𝖙 𝖊 (@deviIette) October 16, 2019

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram 12 hours ago… First post? Her and the cast of Friends bumping lines of coke off a phone screen 😂 pic.twitter.com/l4IrMZl7zT — Josh Kleine (@gobbles21) October 16, 2019

Coke on a phone and a card in hand. Aniston has the right friends https://t.co/0V3AwXwWCn — Shaun B. (@Beano__) October 15, 2019

Earlier Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal came out in the scrutiny of netizens after a video of him partying at Karan Johar’s house went viral. He was also suspected of being drugged at the party.

Meanwhile, the Friends actress recently said that says she has days when she doesn’t want to step out of the house, or be photographed.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the actress opened up about her life while discussing her vulnerable character in series “The Morning Show”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In “The Morning Show”, Aniston stars as Alex Levy, the anchor of a morning news show who fights to retain her job while locked in a rivalry with Reese Witherspoon’s character Bradley Jackson.

“I wanted to feel vulnerable. I wanted to show the raw, the messy, the unflattering. This is a woman holding it together. One of the challenges for (my) character is the trauma and turmoil going on in her private life, and the toll that that takes on her emotionally, physically, mentally, versus the character that she is when she has to get up, put on a face and smile to America,” the actress said.

