Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Along With Alia Bhatt All Set To Shoot For Shiva’s Origin In Manali

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s upcoming big film Brahmastra is slated to release in Summer 2020 and the most part of it has been already shot. The team along with the lead couple are all set to take off to Manali now to shoot the last schedule of Brahmastra.

The film which was announced back in 2017 had its first schedule in Bulgaria and now it’s shooting is finally at its first level.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, the team will fly to Manali in November for a 15-day schedule which is very crucial to the screenplay. A source close to the development has been quoted as saying, “Ranbir, Alia and the entire cast will fly to Manali in November for a 15-day shoot. Every location carries Shiva’s (RK’s character) story forward. Manali, too, plays an important role in the screenplay.”

Adding more the source said, “All the locations in India that feature in the story reference the central characters. During the Manali schedule, the story of Shiva’s origin and self-discovery will be traced.”

Alia Bhatt plays Shiva’s love interest Isha in the film which will be made in the trilogy. The post-production of the film is going on simultaneously along with the shooting.

Apart from Ranbir & Alia, the upcoming biggie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy. Ayan Mukerji is directing it who has given a blockbuster like Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani with Ranbir Kapoor & Dharma Productions earlier.

