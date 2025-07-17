The Harry Potter film series, based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels, remains one of the most acclaimed franchises worldwide. While it famously starred Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the lead roles, it also featured a veteran actor who joined the series in the third film, Prisoner of Azkaban. This actor played the role of Sirius Black, the titular prisoner, and Harry Potter’s godfather. Yes, you got that right – we’re talking about none other than Gary Oldman.

Over the years, Gary Oldman has delivered spellbinding performances in films and series like The Contender, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Mank, and Slow Horses, to name a few. But the only role (so far) that earned him the Best Actor Oscar is his portrayal of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the critically acclaimed WWII drama Darkest Hour. His transformative performance solidified his reputation as one of the finest actors of his generation. Read on to find out more about the film and where to watch it online.

Darkest Hour – Plot & Cast

Directed by Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Hanna), the film begins on the eve of World War II, just a few days after Winston Churchill became the Prime Minister of the UK. The newly appointed PM must now decide whether to negotiate with Adolf Hitler or fight for ideals and freedom, even if it means an imminent invasion by Nazi forces.

To overcome this dark period, Winston Churchill must confront resistance from his own party, face a sceptical King, and try to change the course of world history. Darkest Hour also features Kristin Scott Thomas as Clementine Churchill, Lily James as Elizabeth Layton, Stephen Dillane as Viscount Halifax, Ronald Pickup as Neville Chamberlain, and Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI.

Darkest Hour – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The movie holds an impressive 84% critics’ score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Darkest Hour is held together by Gary Oldman’s electrifying performance, which brings Winston Churchill to life even when the movie’s narrative falters.” Moreover, the film has a solid IMDb user rating of 7.4/10.

Where To Watch Darkest Hour?

In India, Darkest Hour is currently streaming on Netflix. It is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 for ₹99. In the US, the film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms.

Darkest Hour Trailer

