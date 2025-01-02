Actress Lily James once stunned audiences with her transformation into Canadian model Pamela Anderson for Hulu’s 2022 miniseries Pam & Tommy. The show, based on the infamous 2014 Rolling Stone article Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape, not only reignited public interest in the scandalous history between Anderson and musician Tommy Lee but also led to intense curiosity about its leading actress.

When early photos of James transformed into the Baywatch bombshell at a California beach surfaced, they left the internet with one small question crawling in the back of their brains to ponder. “Are Lily James’ breasts real in Pam & Tommy?” spearheaded search engine inputs — and deservingly so. With Anderson’s famously voluptuous figure, which attracts many with her breasts measurements — 34D, and later enhanced to 34DD — it was inevitable for viewers to wonder how James, whose then bra-size was reported to be 32B, would measure up to Anderson.

From rumors surrounding breast implants to designated exercises, the Baby Driver actress remained a part of her own mini-scandal until she came up with a straightforward, honest answer: chest prosthetics. Fortunately for James, creators of Pam & Tommy took meticulous care in replicating Anderson’s physical likeness, not shying away from focusing on her iconic breasts, which prominently helped solidify the former Playboy Playmate as one of the most celebrated sex symbols of all time. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Fast Girls actress shared how the daily four-hour transformation process involved makeup and prosthetics to uplift her bust.

James noted, “The breast piece was amazing,” before adding that wearing the prosthetic for extended periods could be uncomfortable, adding with humor, “It would be boiling hot — I got really sweaty and my boobs were coming off.” To further embody Anderson’s notable physique, the Cinderella actress worked with a trainer for six months, shedding weight and toning her figure.

James also confessed that the chest prosthetic wasn’t always practical due to its lengthy process. “We sort of cheated with my own boobs, using outfits and camera angles,” she explained. According to makeup designer Jason Collins, James ultimately wore approximately 50 pairs of breast plates, one for each day of shooting. He explained that these plates were crafted from gel-filled silicone appliances, designed to mimic the bouncing movements of breasts.

Costume designer Kameron Lennox played another crucial role in enhancing James’ breasts to replicate Anderson’s physical beauty without compromises. Lennox designed a custom leather corset to shape James’ chest and created multiple replicas of the iconic red Baywatch swimsuit to perfect the signature revealing attire of The Last Showgirl actress.

