Lily James and Willem Dafoe have joined the cast of the indie drama ‘Finalmente l’alba’ (Finally Dawn).

Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac are also on board with Saverio Constanzo directing the movie. Plot details are currently unknown and production is set to start sometime this month in Italy, reports Deadline.

Lily James has already had herself quite the year that started with Hulu hit limited series ‘Pam & Tommy’, where she portrayed Pamela Anderson.

According to Deadline, the show was not only a huge hit for the streamer but landed 10 Emmy nominations including one for Lily James along with the best limited series. Lily James was last seen in ‘The Dig’ on Netflix and ‘Mama Mia! Here We Go Again!’

Deadline further states that she most recently wrapped production on the ensemble drama Providence opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Himesh Patel.

Willem Dafoe’s upcoming projects include Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ as well as Patricia Arquette’s ‘Gonzo Girl’.

Willem also has Vasilis Katsoupis’ ‘Inside’ and Walter Hill’s ‘Dead For A Dollar’. He was recently seen in Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman’, Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ where he reprised his role of Green Goblin.

