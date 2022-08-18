Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Kala Chashma’ is always trending on social media. From foreign dance groups performing on it to now, Jimmy Fallon enacting the whole dance sequence with Demi Lovato has sent the desi fans on social media in a meltdown. The singer took to her social media and shared a video of the same with the comedian on her Instagram handle and desi’s are going gaga over it along with Sid also reacting to it. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Both Demi and Fallon enjoy a massive fan following on social media with over 10 million and 139 million followers on Instagram respectively. Sharing the video on the photo-sharing site, the singer captioned it, “@jimmyfallon you OK? 😂😂” In the video, the host can be seen grooving on Sid and Katrina starrer song from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

Jimmy Fallon trips intentionally in the video and grooves on ‘Kala Chashma’ along with Demi Lovato and her band and desi’s on social media can’t keep calm. Fallon creates history as he shakes a leg on Punjabi song and honestly, it’s the best thing on the internet today.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

OK, WE NEED A MOMENT TO PROCESS THIS.

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “Omg the audio used is from chala chashma song 😄 ily Demi.” Another user commented, “Not Demi using audio from an Indian song 😍😍 queen.” A third user commented, “Unreal. Punjabi music on Jimmy Fallon.”

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Twitter and reacted to this video, “Hey what fun! Happy to see @jimmyfallon & @ddlovato grooving on #KalaChashma Thank you for the love.”

Hey what fun! Happy to see @jimmyfallon & @ddlovato grooving on #KalaChashma 😎

Thank you for the love 💫 https://t.co/3TH7C2DCMo — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 18, 2022

What are your thoughts on Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato grooving on ‘Kala Chashma’ together? Tell us in the comments below.

