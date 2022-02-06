Actress Lily James went through almost 50 sets of prosthetic breasts while filming the Disney+ miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy’, it has been revealed.

The actress, 32, had a new pair of gel-filled breasts fitted for each day of production in order to replicate those of Pamela Anderson‘s 34DD assets, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Friction caused by Lily James’ constant on-screen touching with co-star Sebastian Stan, who plays her then-husband Tommy Lee, forced the make-up department to ensure back-up bosoms were to-hand.

Lily James also spent a jaw-dropping four hours in the hair-and-makeup chair before arriving on set looking like the Baywatch star’s double.

Jason Collins, the show’s head of makeup, said: “They’re made out of gel-filled silicone appliances, which move like real skin and absorb light similarly. We used a new pair every day for filming which meant having 50 made.”

The team also worked through between 65 and 70 false foreheads during production, which began in April of last year.

He continued: ‘We went through 65 to 70 foreheads throughout shooting.’

Last Wednesday the first three episodes of Lily James’s much-anticipated series ‘Pam & Tommy’ were released on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in Europe.

The highly-anticipated show follows the theft of the couple’s sex tape from the safe in their basement of their Malibu home in 1995.

In the lead up to the series, first glimpses and snippets of filming showed the ‘Downton Abbey’.

Astar’s remarkable transformation into Pamela, complete with incredibly lifelike prosthetic breasts to replicate Pamela’s famous cleavage.

After the first episodes were released, they were greeted with a lukewarm reception, with critics praising Lily James and Sebastian‘s individual performances, while lambasting the series’ inconsistent tone.

The flashing through time appeared to be an issue for critics while others were less than pleased with the show not receiving clearance from the couple in real life.

As the first three episodes of the show unfurled, fans saw the incredibly X-rated side of the programme, which follows Lily and Sebastian playing the titular characters and the release of their sex tape in 1995.

