Quentin Tarantino reshaped independent cinema in the ’90s, and Pulp Fiction became the film that truly marked his arrival. The film, shot on a lean $8 million budget, exceeded everyone’s expectations and pulled in over $213 million worldwide. (Via Box Office Mojo)

An All-Star Cast That Helped Make Pulp Fiction History

The story in Pulp Fiction circles around hitmen Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield, played by John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson. Tarantino stacked the cast with names like Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, and Tim Roth, creating a mix that helped push the movie into cult status.

It wasn’t only audiences that took notice of Tarantino’s brilliance as Pulp Fiction grabbed seven Oscar nominations in 1995 and took home the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Original Casting List Reveals a Very Different Vision

Now, decades later, an early casting list shared online has given fans a new reason to talk. Tarantino’s original vision included a lineup that might’ve looked very different from what ended up on screen.

The list breaks down each role with options labeled as first choice, second choice, and strong possibilities. For example, the character Pumpkin, eventually played by Roth, had Johnny Depp right behind him as a second option, with other names like Christian Slater, Gary Oldman, and Nicolas Cage also noted. Honey Bunny, who ended up played by Amanda Plummer, was actually written with her in mind from the beginning, though Patricia Arquette and Lili Taylor were mentioned as backups. (Via The Mirror)

The most surprising bit surrounds Vincent Vega. While John Travolta defined the character in the final cut, the role was originally built for Michael Madsen. Travolta wasn’t a last-minute replacement. He was already high on the list, but still technically not the first pick. Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, and Alec Baldwin were also considered.

Another shift came with the character Lance. The role, originally meant for John Cusack, eventually went to Eric Stoltz, who had been a close second. Slater and Cage appeared again as possible choices, along with Robert Carradine.

Jody’s role was wide open, and the competition was tight. Rosanna Arquette ended up with it, edging out names like Jennifer Beals, Pam Grier, and Angel Aviles. Interestingly, Rosanna’s sister, Patricia, had already been in the mix for Honey Bunny.

Behind-the-Scenes Reasons Behind the Final Cast

There’s also a bit of film history hiding in the background. Madsen reportedly missed out on Vincent due to filming Wyatt Earp, while Tarantino had to resist pressure from the studio, which wanted Matt Dillon. As for Jules, Laurence Fishburne had originally been approached but passed due to the role not being considered central enough by his team.

