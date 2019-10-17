Shruti Haasan Feels Her Comments On Alcohol Addiction Were Blown Out Of Proportion

Actors making comments about certain issues and then falling into the lap of controversies is an almost everyday sighting now. The recent one to enter the trap was Shruti. Actress Shruti Haasan recently made comments on her addiction with alcohol and how she has been sober for a while now. The comments didn’t go well with many and made her land in a controversy when she had to face a severe backlash on social media.

She recently appeared on a show Feet Up With Stars hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, where she got candid about her life. The actress spoke about her break-up with Michael Corsale and also her issue with alcohol addiction. She spoke about how she was a whiskey lover which led to a medical condition and she had to give it up and lead a sober life.

The comments went viral and Shruti was criticized. The actress has now opened up in an interview with Daily and said that her comments were ‘blown out of proportion’. She also added how she does not judge the people who drink and how it has become a part of our culture in today’s time. She also questioned why her comment of leading a happy sober life turned into something else altogether.

On the film front, the actress was last seen in Behen Hogi Teri alongside Rajkummar Rao and will be next seen in a Tamil film titled Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupati. The actress has already begun shooting for the same.

