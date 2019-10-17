Not Mogul, But Aamir Khan’s Next After Laal Singh Chaddha REVEALED?

Aamir Khan is all over the headlines for his next project Laal Singh Chaddha and the prep for the same has begun in full swing. While Aamir is still working on the Forrest Gump remake, the details about his next project after it are out. Aamir will be jumping into making the Hindi remake of hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha and below are all the details.

It was last year when before the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, Bhushan Kumar announced his father late Gulshan Kumar’s biopic titled Mogul to be co-produced by Aamir Khan. Later it turned out that Aamir will be acting in the film too. Now, according to a report in PeepingMoon, the actor will begin shooting for the remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha post completing Laal Singh Chaddha and not Mogul.

According to the sources, the film will also star Saif Ali Khan. Aamir will be seen playing the dreaded gangster that Vijay Sethupati played and Saif will be seen playing the cop played by R. Madhavan. The remake will be helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri who have also directed the original.

“The film has been scheduled to go on the floors in April next year. Both Aamir, who kicks off Laal Singh Chaddha on November 1, and Saif, who’s Jawaani Jaaneman and Tandav are in the pipeline, are expected to finish their respective commitments by then. Considering the film doesn’t require any specific preparation, the makers are planning to complete the shooting in two-three months. The recce for the film is likely to begin in January in Lucknow and Hyderabad,” said the source.

This is the first time that Aamir has three films announced in a row, considering the fact that the actor is very particular when it comes to choosing projects. Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film will be going on floors on November 1 this year. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manav Vij.

To be directed by Advait Chadan, the film is aiming for a December 2020 release.

