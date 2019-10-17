Laal Kaptaan: Saif Ali Khan Took Real Risks For The Film, Says Director Navdeep Singh

Actor Saif Ali Khan is certainly in one of the most interesting phases of his career with the success of Netflix’s Sacred Games season one and two. And now, the actors next venture, Laal Kaptaan too has been gaining Saif immense praises.

Speaking about the film and Saif as the Naga Sadhu in it, director Navdeep Singh has said he feels that Saif has taken real risks as an actor in agreeing to the project. Speaking about the same, Navdeep has said, “Getting into the character was quite demanding for Saif, with the costumes and the props. The swords and all were heavy, and he took some days to get comfortable with all that, wearing that and then shooting with that.We were filming twelve hours a day. He took his time, but for Laal Kaptaan he has really taken some challenges.”

Revealing what made Saif connect to the film, Navdeep was quoted by Indian Express in the same interview saying, “Saif’s family history stems from the same period our film is set in. So he instantly connected to the world. He is also a fan of the western and wanted to play a ‘badass’ character.Then of course we had pre-filming workshops and trials and all. But a lot of it was discussions, we had a lot of reading material with us. We read a lot about the Naga Sadhus, about the period, this particular person’s journey.”

Directed by Navdeep Singh and produced by Anand L Rai, Laal Kaptaan is all set to hit the theaters on the 18th of October 2018.

