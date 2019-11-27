Dilbara From Pati Patni Aur Woh Is Out! Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday Gives Us A Heart Wrenching Track

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is making all the right kind of noises. The films’ trailer created a great buzz amongst the audience and now the songs from the film are spreading its magic. After grooving everyone with the peppy rendition of Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to make you cry with it heart wrenching track titled Dilbara.

High on pain and love, Dilbara is shot with a series of montages featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik can be seen in a serious avatar as he sings the song in the video. From what it looks like, the song portrays how Kartik feels bad for cheating on two women and is now regretting his actions.

Crooned by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur, the song’s lyrics have been penned down by Navi Ferozpurwala. Sachet and Parampara have also composed this beautiful song. Dilbara is a mixture of powerful lyrics, a great blend of guitar and drums that will strike a chord in your heart.

Talking about the song, Sachet Parampara comments, “While we were jamming, we came up with this melody and worked around it. Later on, Bhushanji and the movie team heard it and loved it. it a very young romantic song in a very new space. We have tried something like an uptempo sad song. I’m sure people will enjoy it. The lyrics are in Punjabi written by Navi Friozpurwala.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Krishan Kumar, produced under the banner of T-Series and BR Studios. The film releases on December 6.

