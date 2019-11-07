Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Comedy Crosses Bajirao Mastani’s Lifetime In 13 Days

Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Riteish Deshmukh led latest comedy film, Housefull 4 is all set for a healthy second week as the film is putting up impressive numbers on daily basis. The film added another 4.25 crores* on its 13th day taking the total business to 187.58 crores* which is huge.

Housefull 4 is all set to cross the 190 crores mark today and meanwhile, it has continued to break major box office records. The big comedy film has now surpassed the lifetime business of Bajirao Mastani in 13 days which did a business of 184 crores back in 2015.

Housefull 4 is now 24th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time and is targetting the records of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores), 3 Idiots (202 crores) & Happy New Year (205 crores) next.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently credited viewers for her success in Bollywood.

The actress has been on a roll this year. After Luka Chuppi — her solo-heroine release opposite Kartik Aaryan — became a Super Hit upon release in March, her Housefull 4 is also a huge success.

“A big thanks to the audiences for giving the film and my character so much love. I credit the viewers for all the successes that have come by and i feel very fortunate. Getting to do what you love is rewarding in itself. When it’s coupled with a positive response, I feel more responsible as an actor,” she said while thanking her fans and viewers.

