VIDEO: Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif’s Twist To Filhaal Song Is Giving Us Namastey London Vibes!

It was yesterday, we were glimpsed with a teaser of Filhaal song which marked the debut of Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in opposite of Akshay Kumar. Due to the mesmerizing vocals, music and visuals, the teaser garnered praises from the round the corners and the viewers are eagerly waiting for the full music video. But wait! before the full song comes out, Akki has given a Namastey London twist to the teaser featuring his Jazz Katrina Kaif.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif took a time off from Sooryanvashi to shoot a video on Filhaal song, thus giving us nostalgic feel of Namatey London. And it seems like their chemistry is fascinating as ever!

The duo has delivered hits like Namastey London, Welcome and many more, and will be seen in upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi.

Meanwhile, Akshay recently teased his fans a special photograph. Akshay took to social media to share the image in which he can be seen posing with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

All three stars, Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer, are dressed in police uniform to bring alive their cop avatars of Veer Sooryavanshi, Bajirao Singham (in the “Singham series), and “Simmba” respectively.

While Akshay faces the camera in the snapshot, Ranveer and Ajay have their backs to the camera.

“The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When Bajirao ‘Singham’ meets Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao meets Veer #Sooryavanshi, expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March,” Akshay captioned the photograph.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!