Sanya Malhotra Walks On Ayushmann Khurrana’s Route While Choosing Scripts For Her Films

Sanya Malhotra has left a lasting impact on the minds of the audience with her debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal. And the actress has kept up her benchmark of delivering good performances with content-driven films like Badhaai Ho and Photograph. However, Sanya has said that she has now changed the way she signs up for a film, courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana.

While today, the content has become king, Sanya Malhotra has said that she has been inspired by her Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushamnn Khurrana in choosing projects. Revealing what transpired between them, Sanya has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I remember I had once asked Ayushmann what he looks for in a script and what he said stayed with me as a piece of great advice. He said that he looks at a script from the audience’s point of view. I pondered over it and realized, we usually look at a script as an actor, then how can we do justice to our character.”

Further revealing how she now insists on sitting through script narrations and readings from an audience perspective, Sanya said, “Recently, I changed my perspective and started reading scripts and attending narrations from an audience member’s point of view. Now I like to think that, as the audience, ‘Would I like to watch this character, would I enjoy this film thoroughly?’ Obviously, the other factors pertaining to the role and several other things follow.”

On the professional front, Sanya will next be seen alongside Vidya Balan and Amit Sadh in the Shakuntala Devi biopic. Sanya also has Anurag Basu’s untitled next in her kitty.

