Broken But Beautiful 2: Vikrant Massey & Harleen Sethi Share A Passionate Kiss In The First Look Of The Series

The wait is finally over as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 unveil the first poster of its most anticipated web-series Broken But Beautiful 2. The series featuring Vikrant Massey as Veer and Harleen Sethi as Sameera will stream on both the apps from 27th November onwards.

The second season of Broken…But Beautiful will witness Veer and Sameera played by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi respectively sailing through their own course of life after deciding to stay away from each other and focus on themselves. In this quest of moving on and starting a new chapter of their lives separately, they had forgotten the fact that they are like two opposite poles of a magnet who are supposed to be with each other.

Memories fade but the heart remembers. Will Veer & Sameera find their way to each other? Are you excited for the second season of this amazing series? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to ALTBalaji app for more updates.

