Jennifer Winget On Cosmetic Treatments: “It’s Your Body & Only You Have The Right To Do Whatever You Want To Do”

Jennifer Winget’s stardom has reached the skies after the success of her daily soap’s Bepannah and Beyhadh. But apart from her acting chops, Jennifer has always been considered as one of the most stylish and sassy small screen actors. Her social media posts with her pictures celebrate her beauty and have amassed her a huge fan following.

However, Jennifer is of the opinion that it is not necessary for a person to remain prim and proper all day long. A person can treat his or her face and body as they please because it is their free will. Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, Jennifer said, “If you want to undergo cosmetic treatments, who is anyone else to judge you? It’s your body and only you have the right to do whatever you want to do with it. Which girl doesn’t like getting dolled up? I know I thoroughly enjoy it, and why not?”

While many take aspirations from the TV and Bollywood actresses to look perfect with flawless makeup, Jennifer says that there is a lot of effort that goes into achieving their looks. “I don’t wake up looking like a diva. I wake up looking like I fought with myself. It takes a whole team to get me looking like I do because that’s the job I signed up for. People should be able to differentiate between real and reel. Social media can be deceiving and youngsters don’t see through it.”

Meanwhile, there is a huge buzz around Jennifer’s return to the small screen with her much loved romance thriller, Beyhadh’s second season alongside Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang.



