Bala Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Ready For A Good Opening Day

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam starrer Bala hit the Box Office with good expectations. The film had paid previews yesterday and today it has officially opened all over. The good news for the makers and everyone related to the film is that it’s managing to have good advance booking trends for the day.

Let’s have a look at how the film is performing in some of the major cities today-

Mumbai

Mumbai began slow for Bala with only 2-3% shows filling fast and houseful at this moment. But considering this is not a big film and will definitely improve from evening onwards, we can consider it an okay start.

Delhi

Delhi is much better than Mumbai and quite good with 10-12% houseful and filling fast shows. This is an encouraging start for the film in North India and with good word of mouth we can expect the footfalls to get better.

Bengaluru & Hyderabad

Bengaluru & Hyderabad are also in similar range as Delhi with 10% plus shows promising very healthy footfalls. However, the release of the film is smaller in these cities.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Ahmedabad & Kolkata are also among the slow starters with around 5% shows filling fast and going houseful. The film is expected to make some gains in spot bookings.

Chandigarh

Chandigarh was very good in paid preview yesterday but today there’s hardly any advance booking. The film is expected to get a good response in spot bookings.

Chennai

On a very restricted release, Chennai has got 35-40% houseful and filling fast shows for Bala.

Overall, Bala has got good advance booking trends which will hopefully get better from evening onwards. The film is likely to record best opening day for Ayushmann Khurrana.

