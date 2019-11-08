Pagalpanti’s Song Bimar Dil OUT! Urvashi Rautela Sensually Grooves To Sridevi’s Hit Number From Chaalbaaz

John Abraham led Pagalpanti has become one of the most awaited comedy films of the year and the makers are making it sure that the excitement stays on. After impressing the audience with numerous posters, trailers and song, the makers have released a new song titled Bimar Dil with Urvashi Rautela in the lead.

The song which had grabbed the spotlight a few days ago is a remake of the hit Sridevi song titled Tera Bimar Mera Dil from 1989 hit Chaalbaaz. Urvashi had also expressed how this is her way of giving a tribute to the late actress.

The song video has a spooky and Halloween vibe to it. While it has Urvashi as a dancing spirit in the lead, it features almost the whole cast including John, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’cruz and Kriti Kharbanda.

Sung by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi. While the remake has many additions and changes to it, the song stays loyal to its original and is groovy.

Recently talking about recreating a Sridevi number, Urvashi had said, “ I was very nervous while shooting for this historical scene. This is a tribute and I wanted to do justice to it. People will enjoy the mood and vibe of the song. Hopefully, they will like it.”

Pagalpanti starring huge ensemble cast which also has Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla is directed by Anees Bazmee and is set for a release on November 22.

