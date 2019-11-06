Pagalpanti Actor Arshad Warsi Slams Bollywood Comedy, Calls It Chichori & Unoriginal

Arshad Warsi has floored the audiences on numerous occasions with his acting chops and let’s not forget to mention the funny streak that the Munnabhai MBBS actor has in himself. However, ever since Arshad has essayed the iconic character of Circuit from the Raju Hirani film alongside Sanjay Dutt, we have seen the actor in majorly comedy films.

When being typecast in the industry has become quicker than ever, Arshad says he has never been afraid of being typecast as an actor. Speaking to Hindustan Times in his recent interview, the Jolly LLB actor said, “Nobody offers me anything apart from comedy. I have been here in the industry for a while now and I really don’t care of being typecast. I am going on and on and I won’t stop. It really doesn’t matter to me.”

But Arshad believes that the comedies of Bollywood are in a very sad phase right now. Calling the Bollywood comedies unoriginal and sad, Arshad has said, “I am sorry to say this, but it has become worse. There are very few writers who write original comedy. Most of them source it straight from the internet, which is just sad. Besides, I feel comedy has become very ‘chichori’. That is another aspect which I wish wasn’t like that. You should write more intelligent comedy. I wish we had done better. Instead of working harder, we have become very convenient.”

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti alongside actors like Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and John Abraham and Ileana D’cruz in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is slated for a release on the 22nd of November 2019.

