Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Had To Take Bulletproof Security During The Shoot In Kashmir For This Reason

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who was last seen on big screens early this year in action venture Maharshi is in talks all across following his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru.

As per a report from Deccan Chronicle, it wasn’t that easy for Sarileru Neekevvaru‘s director to shoot the film’s initial stage at the Pahalgam-Srinagar border road in Kashmir.

It happened such that Anil had to ask for special permission from the central government for the shoot of some important scenes at the border. Though the director was granted permission for the film’s shoot, but they were allowed to shoot only from 5 am to 10 am due to security reasons there. Following which the filmmaker had to apply for bulletproof security for the cast and crew of the film.

The film has Mahesh Babu as major Ajay Krishna.

Sarileru Neekavvaru has Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady.

The Anil Ravipudi directorial also has veteran actress Vijayashanti in a major role along with Praksha Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others.

The Mahesh starrer is been produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Dil Raju under AK Entertainments, G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt.Ltd, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

So far the title song and posters of the film have been very well-liked by cine-goers.

The Mahesh Babu starrer will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 on occasion of Makar Sankranti.

