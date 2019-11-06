Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde Land In Paris For The Shoot Of Samajavaragamana Song

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is all busy these days shooting for the final portions of his upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The Stylish Star is currently in Paris for the shoot of romantic track Samajavaragamana from the film along with Pooja Hegde.

As per reports, one will get to see the lead pair shake their legs to the tunes of the romantic track at some of the most beautiful and unexplored locations in Paris.

Talking about Samajavaragamana, the unplugged version of the song which was released in September has been well appreciated and liked by the audience.

The unplugged version of the song has so far garnered over 70 million views with 896K upvotes on Youtube.

Samajavaragamana has been sung by Sid Sriram and the music for the romantic track has been composed by Thaman S.

Even the second track, a party number titled Ramuloo Ramulaa from the film which was revealed on the eve of Diwali has been very much liked and appreciated by music lovers.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Bollywood actress Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Nassar, Sachin Khedekar along with others.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations productions.

The Allu Arjun starrer will hit big screens on 12th January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

